Criminal behaviour orders ban offenders from associating with 10 named people

A 20 year-old man has been given a Criminal Behaviour Order which bans him from associating with eight named individuals for five years.

Jaredel Comrie, of no fixed address, will be arrested if he is seen with two teenagers aged 15 and 16 and six men aged between 18 and 28.

He is also banned from owning or possessing a phone or sim card which aren’t registered in his name and must inform police of any which are.

The order was obtained after Comrie was found with a knife in The Galleries shopping centre in Bristol in November last year. Officers also found him with cocaine and diamorphine.

He was subsequently convicted of possessing a blade in a public place and two counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply at a hearing at Bristol Crown Court in January.

The CBO was sought in addition to the three years and 10 months prison sentence he received for the three offences.

A 17-year-old boy from the St Philips area of Bristol has also been banned from associating with two other teenagers as part of a two year CBO.

Officers sought the order after the teenager was sentenced in February at Bristol Youth Court to a six month youth rehabilitation order for stealing a motorbike in Bristol city centre in September last year.

The CBO also bans the boy from riding, sitting, pushing or being a passenger on a motorcycle, moped, electric bike or electric scooter in a public place and from wearing or carrying a balaclava in a public place and associating with two other teenagers.

Inspector Adam Dolling said: “The criminal conduct of this young man and teenage boy had a significant impact on members of the public at the time.

“They’ve both rightly been sentenced for their respective crimes and we’re keen they don’t cause any further harm to the community once those sentences have been served.

“Magistrates have granted applications for CBOs for both individuals and these civil orders will help us manage their future behaviour by placing restrictions on them which include preventing them from associating with a number of other people known to be involved in anti-social behaviour and criminality.

“We’re committed to ensuing Bristol city centre is safe place for people to live, work and visit and we’ll robustly deal with anyone who carries a knife or is involved in crime.

“In addition to prosecuting offenders, we’ll also use all the other civil legislation available to us to do this.”