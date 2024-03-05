Dashcam appeal after motorcyclist sustains leg injuries in collision in Bridgwater

Dashcam and witnesses are sought after a collision in Bridgwater that left a motorcyclist requiring hospital treatment.

The collision, between a silver Renault Clio and a grey Kawasaki motorbike, occurred in Ascot Drive at about 5.30am on Thursday 8 February.

The motorcyclist, who is a man in his 30s, needed to go to hospital due to leg injuries he sustained but has since been discharged.

The Clio driver remained at the scene to help our enquiries.

Anyone who has dashcam or witnessed the collision is asked to contact us online or call 101 and provide the call-handler reference number 5224033875.