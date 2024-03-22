Eight arrested after large suspected cannabis grow found

Eight people have been arrested after officers attended an address in Bristol earlier this week.

At around 12.30am on Tuesday 19 March, officers were informed about a suspected cannabis grow and a group of men making threats at a non-residential property in Hanham Road, Bristol.

Armed officers, supported by the National Police Air Service (NPAS), were dispatched and eight people were arrested – four of whom required hospital treatment for injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

A scene was in place until today (Friday 22 March) while officers investigated the suspected grow. Through their enquiries, several thousand suspected cannabis plants were seized in what is thought to be a grow costing a substantial amount.

Seven of the eight were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary. They have been released on conditional bail and stay out of the Bristol and wider Avon and Somerset area while enquiries continue. The eighth person remains in custody on suspicion of cultivation of a class B drug (cannabis).

The scene at the property has now been removed and enquiries are ongoing.

If you suspect a property near you may be involved in drug-related crime, please call us on 101 or via our online reporting service.