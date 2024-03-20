Family thank those who tried to help save life of man fatally injured in collision

A grieving family have thanked everyone who tried to save the life of a 76-year-old man who died several weeks after being involved in a road traffic collision.

Emergency services were called to Ilminster Avenue, in Bristol, at about 9.10am on Thursday 18 January following a fail-to-stop collision involving a van and a pedestrian.

Pedestrian Phillip Cole, from Knowle West, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Despite several weeks of treatment, he sadly died on Friday 23 February.

In a statement, his family said: “Our lives were turned upside down the day Phil was left injured on the road.

“Seeing him every day fighting for his life in intensive care was heart-breaking. He fought for five weeks but the injuries he sustained were just too much to recover from.

“Words cannot describe the pain and suffering caused. It feels like we have been living in a nightmare for the past few months, still with no sign of it ending.

“We would like to thank everyone who tried to save Phil’s life both at the scene and during his time in hospital.”

Three days after the collision a 32-year-old man was arrested and he has since been released on bail.

Enquiries into the collision continue.