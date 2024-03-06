Fire risk made safe after cannabis found

Cannabis worth more than £110,000 has been seized from a property in Bedminster Down, after the execution of a drugs warrant.

Several floors of cannabis plants and sheets of dried cannabis were found at the residential terraced property when officers forced entry.

A man in his twenties who was inside the property was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis and is currently in custody.

The electrics at the property were deemed such a potential fire hazard, that engineers from the National Grid were immediately called to make the property safe.

Detective Inspector Angela Burtonwood says that the intelligence-led operation has potentially averted a fatal fire: “We thank the community for supporting our efforts to identify cannabis grows and would ask that any suspicions or intelligence are reported to us online or by calling 101 or shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”