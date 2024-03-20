Five arrested in drugs supply investigation

Officers have arrested five people as part of an investigation into a group believed to be involved in the supply of class A drugs.

A team of officers carried out a warrant under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday 20 March) in Tortworth, Buckover and Wotton-under-Edge. They arrested four men and one woman, all on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.

Four of the five were additionally arrested on suspicion of acquiring/using/possessing criminal property while the fifth was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm without a certificate.

The warrants follow a complex investigation into a group suspected of being linked with the supply of class A drugs across Bristol, South Gloucestershire and Gloucestershire.