Five arrested in drugs supply investigation
Officers have arrested five people as part of an investigation into a group believed to be involved in the supply of class A drugs.
A team of officers carried out a warrant under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday 20 March) in Tortworth, Buckover and Wotton-under-Edge. They arrested four men and one woman, all on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.
Four of the five were additionally arrested on suspicion of acquiring/using/possessing criminal property while the fifth was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm without a certificate.
The warrants follow a complex investigation into a group suspected of being linked with the supply of class A drugs across Bristol, South Gloucestershire and Gloucestershire.
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Barnaby Mabbett said: “Alongside the arrests, officers seized six expensive vehicles, several thousands of pounds in cash and a quantity of suspected cocaine. They also seized a suspected imitation firearm and a crossbow and knife.
“We’re committed to cracking down on those who supply class A drugs into our area. Through listening to our communities, gathering intelligence and carrying out proactive operations, we’ll ensure our area remains hostile to those who want to engage in this illegal trade.
“If you suspect someone in your area is involved in the supply or use of drugs, please report it to us on 101, via our online reporting system, or by speaking to one of your neighbourhood policing team.”