Five men in court charged with aggravated burglary in Yate

Five people have been remanded after being charged with aggravated burglary in South Gloucestershire.

Police were called after entry was forced to a residential property in Stanshawes Drive, in Yate, in the early hours of Thursday 29 February. We were told there were a number of people in the house, potentially carrying weapons, who subsequently left with a number of household items.

Safeguarding action has been taken to help protect those living at the address.

A little more than an hour after the call to police was made, five men had been arrested.

The following people have all been charged with aggravated burglary:

Anthony Docherty, 38, of Red Hill, Bromley.

Daniel Gray, 32, of Bark Hart Road, Bromley.

Adrian Kupperblatt, 62, of Meadowside, Greenwich.

Santiago Pablo, 31, of Cater Drive, Yate.

Michael Peters, 32, of Eltham Green Road, Greenwich.

Pablo has also been charged with one count of attempted aggravated burglary relating to an incident on Tuesday 30 January.

All five men appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court on Saturday 2 March and were remanded in custody to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 8 April.