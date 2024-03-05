Four people charged in drugs line investigation

Four people have been charged as part of an investigation into a drugs line between Somerset and Manchester.

Officers carried out two searches in Bridgwater on Thursday 22 and Friday 23 February this year where they arrested four people, all of whom were subsequently charged.

Curtis Coburn, 25, of no fixed address, Urmston; Zack Wildman, of Poppy Street, Partington, Manchester; Karl Richardson, 35 of Mainwood Road, Timperley, and 17-year-old boy were all charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (heroin and cocaine).

Coburn was additionally charged with being in possession of cannabis following his arrest in Bridgwater. He was also charged with affray, being in possession of a bladed article and two counts of wounding with intent for offences which took place in Manchester last year. Officers have worked with Greater Manchester Police in gaining these charges.

The teenager was also charged with possession of heroin.

They all appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court last Monday (26 February). The three adults were remanded into custody, while the teenager was released on court bail.

They will next appear at Taunton Crown Court on Friday 29 March.