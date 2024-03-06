High-visibility patrols, knife sweeps and intelligence-led operations used to tackle serious violence and knife crime

We’re releasing more details about our new proactive operation to tackle and disrupt serious violence and knife crime involving young people.

The forcewide operation was announced almost three weeks ago following a number of fatal stabbings and serious assaults in Bristol during the past few months.

Eddie Kinuthia, 19, Max Dixon, 16, Mason Rist, 15 and Darrian Williams, 16, have all lost their lives in the city as a result of knife crime since June last year. In Bristol in particular, we have seen a notable increase (42%) in street-based knife crime offences from 395 in 2022 to 561 in 2023.

The new operation will bring together a dedicated team of police officers and staff from CID (Criminal Investigation Department), intelligence, and proactive response teams, who will focus on identifying those who pose the biggest risk in Bristol in a bid to divert, disrupt or detain them.

Activities officers and staff will conduct include:

High–visibility patrols in areas intelligence indicates an increase risk of serious violence

The proactive targeting of habitual knife carriers – those who have come to the attention of police at least twice before regarding possession of a bladed article

Knife sweeps of parks and open spaces where intelligence suggests knives may have been stored or discarded

Intervention and disruption activity co-ordinated with multi-agency partners

Knife test purchase operations with local retailers to ensure that they are not selling weapons or bladed articles to any under 18s

School education visits raising awareness of the consequences of knife crime

Working with the Post Office and Border Force to intercept knives being sent in the post

Hosting of community meetings and public events to listen to people’s concerns and to provide reassurance

Utilising civil orders such as Criminal Behaviour Orders to place restrictions on young people such as preventing them from wearing balaclavas and associating with named individuals or groups

Working with partners and local businesses and communities to install emergency bleed kits in and around the city and wider force area

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Peter Warren said: “What we have seen in recent weeks in Bristol and to a lesser extent elsewhere across our policing area in recent months is nothing short of tragic. “Children are being seriously injured and killed by people of the same age. It cannot be allowed to happen. “Our intelligence suggests a number of the recent incidents in Bristol have involved children and young people with rival affiliations or links to organised criminal groups, and so our work will be on developing this intelligence and preventing any further harm. “We are working extremely hard to identify those who pose the biggest risks to young people in our community, as well as those who are most at risk of being harmed to ensure that we can appropriately safeguard them.”

He added: “We know we cannot police our way out of this, but we hope that our actions will provide some reassurance to communities that we are taking this seriously, and in turn prevent and divert young people away from serious violence.

“We are working closely with our partners across education, health and social care, and local authorities through our local Violence Reduction Partnerships (VRP) to ensure that we are taking a holistic approach, considering the age and vulnerability of some of those involved.

“We would encourage the public to please make a report if you know of anything that suggests serious violence may take place, whether it’s someone in possession of a knife, or someone you are worried may be at risk.

“We can only act on the information we know and a large part of this comes from the public and is vital to helping us protect our communities.

“We will endeavour to keep you updated on our operations as they develop and the actions we have taken to keep our streets and our communities safe from the devastation of serious violence.”