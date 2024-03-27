Man arrested as part of ongoing murder inquiry

A further arrest has been made as part of the investigation into the deaths of two teenage boys in South Bristol.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday (23 March) on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has since been released under investigation.

This is the fifteenth arrest made in the investigation following the tragic deaths of 16-year-old Max Dixon and 15-year-old Mason Rist, who sadly died after sustaining knife injuries on Saturday 27 January.

Seven of the 15 people have been charged in connection with the incident and will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 26 April.

Four people have been bailed, two released on investigation and two released without any further action being taken.