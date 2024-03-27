Man charged after significant amount of cannabis plants found in Weston-super-Mare

A 42-year-old man has been charged after a significant amount of cannabis plants were found at a property in Weston-super-Mare.

Officers carried out a warrant on Tuesday 26 March and located more than 200 cannabis plants within multiple rooms at a property in The Barrows.

Artur Balliu, of no fixed address, has since been charged with production of a class B drug and is due to appear at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 27 March).

Sergeant Matthew Shaqer, of the Worle and Villages Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Information from the public is vital in helping us to obtain warrants and carry out proactive action to help stop the production or supply of illegal drugs.

“If you have concerns about drugs in your community then please report it via our website or on 101 in cases that are non-emergencies.”