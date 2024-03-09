Man charged in St Pauls murder investigation

Detectives investigating the death of a man who was stabbed in Bristol this week have charged a man with his murder.

David Malcolm, 43 of St Marks Road in Easton, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday 9 March) charged with murder.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Monday (11 March).

The victim has now been named as 30-year-old Aliki Mamwa, known as Alex. His family have been updated and they are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

Alex sadly died in hospital following the incident in St Pauls on Tuesday (5 March), which took place in Ashley Road at about 8.30pm. A post-mortem examination concluded he died of a stab wound.

Det Ch Insp Phil Walker, the senior investigating officer, said: “This is a significant step as we continue our investigation into Alex’s death and our thoughts are with his family following this news.

“Enquiries, led by the Major Crime Investigation Team, remain ongoing and I’d like to thank the St Pauls community for their patience and support during these early stages of the investigation. We are still keen to speak with anyone who was in the area of Ashley Road between 8pm and 830 on Tuesday 5 March and has not yet come forward.”