Man charged with drug offences in Glastonbury

A man from Glastonbury has appeared in court charged with drug offences after officers carried out a positive stop and search.

Abdul Kadir, 39, of Boughton Road, Glastonbury appeared at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 6 March charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug (heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine), possession with intent to supply a class B drug (cannabis), possession of criminal property, and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Kadir was remanded in custody, and will appear at Taunton Crown Court on Friday 5 April.

Kadir was arrested on Tuesday 5 March after a positive stop and search in Glastonbury.