Man charged with knife and drug possession offences after vehicle stopped in Weston-super-Mare

A man has been charged with drug offences and possession of a knife after officers stopped a vehicle in Weston-super-Mare.

Raymond Staples, of Rydal Road, was arrested by police in the early hours of yesterday morning (Monday 4 March), off Winterstoke Road, after a member of the public called us to raise concerns.

The 44-year-old has since been charged with possession of a knife in a public place, plus possession of class A (cocaine) and class B (cannabis) drugs. He was remanded to appear at North Somerset Courthouse today (Tuesday 5 March).

A 20-year-old man was also arrested at the scene. He has been released from custody with no further action following police interview.