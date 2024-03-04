Man dies after incident in pub car park – Pilning

A man has died following an incident in a Pilning pub car park during the early hours of Saturday 2 March.

Emergency services attended the scene in Redwick Road at about 12.15am following a reported assault, from where Scott Hendy was taken to Southmead Hospital.

Sadly the 46-year-old died in hospital yesterday (Sunday 3 March). His next of kin are aware. Our thoughts are with them and they are receiving specialist support from family liaison officers.

A forensic post-mortem examination will be conducted.

George Baylis, of Redwick Road, Pilning, was charged with grievous bodily harm without intent prior to Mr Hendy’s death. The 29-year-old appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court today (Monday 4 March) where an alternative charge of manslaughter was put before the court.

Baylis was remanded and will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 8 April.