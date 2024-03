A 26-year-old man is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today after being charged in connection with the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Mahmud Mahmud, of Hendon in London, was arrested by officers in the Stapleton Road area of Bristol, on Tuesday morning (March 26).

He’s since been charged with two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and one count of possession of criminal property.