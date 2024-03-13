Man identified after public appeal over assault
Following a public appeal, police believe they have identified a man they wanted to trace as part of an investigation into an assault in Bristol.
Officers would like to thank everyone who got in touch with information or shared the appeal.
A man suffered a fractured eye socket in the assault at The Masonic pub in North Street, Bedminster, at about 12.30am on Saturday 16 December. Enquiries continue.
