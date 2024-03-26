Man jailed for knife possession after stop and search in Bristol

A man has appeared in court after being charged with possessing a knife in a public place following a stop and search by officers in Bristol.

Police attended the Old Market Street area at around 9.40pm on Saturday 23 March and carried out a search of a man and his rucksack. A knife was found and seized by officers.

Ross Cowan, 40, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife in a public place and was subsequently charged with the same offence.

Cowan, of no fixed address, was remanded to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court yesterday (Monday 25 March) and has been sentenced to 17 weeks in prison.