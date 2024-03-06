Murder investigation launched after man dies in St Pauls
A murder investigation has been launched after a man died in Bristol last night (Tuesday 5 March).
Detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) are carrying out enquiries into the death of a 30-year-old man and have so far arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.
We received a report of a man being taken to Bristol Royal Infirmary with a stab wound at around 8.30pm.
The incident is believed to have taken place in Ashley Road, St Pauls where a cordon remains. A cordon is also in place in Grosvenor Road.
Detectives believe there was an altercation near the junction of Ashley Road and Grosvenor Road where the victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.
Bristol Commander Superintendent Mark Runacres said: “Despite the best efforts of medical professionals at the hospital, a 30-year-old man has tragically died.
“Our heartfelt condolences and thoughts are with the man’s loved ones at this time, who have been notified of his death. Specially-trained family liaison officers will be supporting them.
“This is the fourth murder investigation launched in east Bristol since June last year.
“We don’t believe there is a wider risk to the public as a result of this incident, however we recognise the concern recent events are causing and the negative light this is shining on our city.
“We are aware of today’s launch of a joint media campaign on this issue and will not shy away from taking every necessary step to prevent serious violence.
“For this very reason we launched a proactive operation three weeks ago which will see a dedicated team of police officers and staff carry out a wide range of activities and tactics.
“The impact and trauma the community is feeling is not underestimated and we are working very closely with our partners to make sure appropriate support is available.
“The community can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days while forensic searches, CCTV trawls and witness statements are taken.
“Extra high-visibility patrols will be carried out in the area over the coming days and if you have any concerns then please do approach an officer.”
If you were in the Ashley Road or Grosvenor Road area yesterday evening and saw anything suspicious, or have any dashcam or CCTV footage which may help our enquiries, please contact 101 and quote reference 5224057887.