Murder investigation launched after man dies in St Pauls

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died in Bristol last night (Tuesday 5 March).

Detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) are carrying out enquiries into the death of a 30-year-old man and have so far arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

We received a report of a man being taken to Bristol Royal Infirmary with a stab wound at around 8.30pm.

The incident is believed to have taken place in Ashley Road, St Pauls where a cordon remains. A cordon is also in place in Grosvenor Road.

Detectives believe there was an altercation near the junction of Ashley Road and Grosvenor Road where the victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.