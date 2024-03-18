New photos issued in missing Jack O’Sullivan investigation

We’re issuing new photos of 22-year-old Jack O’Sullivan who has been missing since the early hours of Saturday 2 March.

The last confirmed sighting of Jack was at about 3.15am in the area of Brunel Lock Road/Brunel Way of Bristol (as marked on the map provided).

A map of the Brunel Lock Road/Brunel Way area, in Bristol, with a triangle showing Jack’s last confirmed sighting. Image: Google Maps

Det Insp Jason Chidgey said: “This is an extremely distressing time for the loved ones of Jack and we’re continuing to carry out urgent enquiries to establish what happened to him.

“We’re keen for the public to focus on the time of the last confirmed sighting and we still want to speak to anyone driving on the Cumberland Basin around this time, as well as anyone driving outbound towards Ashton, as they may have dashcam footage which could help us.

“We previously issued a CCTV image showing a person in Hotwell Road at around 5.40am the same day. Following further enquiries, we’ve now established this was not Jack.

“We’re in daily contact with Jack’s family to keep them updated on the progress of our investigation and to ensure they have the help and support they need.

“To date we’ve carried out an extensive CCTV trawl as well as searches of the local area, including the deployment of our specialist dive team to search the river Avon.

“If you saw Jack after 3.15am on Saturday 2 March, we want to hear from you. He’s described as white, around 5ft 10ins, of slim build, with short brown hair. He was wearing a quilted green/brown Barbour jacket over a beige woollen jumper, with navy chinos and brown leather trainers with white soles.”