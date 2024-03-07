Pair charged with drug offences in South Bristol

Two people from South Bristol have appeared in court yesterday charged with drug offences after officers carried out proactive warrants earlier this week.

Ashley Davis, 32, of Pigott Avenue, Hartcliffe, and Georgina Hunt, 33, of Bishopsworth, appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court on Wednesday 6 March 2024 charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug – for both cocaine and heroin – and also with the acquisition/use/possession of criminal property.

Davis entered a guilty plea for all and was remanded into custody and will appear at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 9 April 2024 for sentencing, while Hunt entered a not guilty plea for all and was released on court bail pending an appearance at Bristol Crown court on Wednesday 10 April.

They were arrested on Tuesday 5 March during a series of warrants in the Hartcliffe area.

Three other people arrested during the operation, two women aged 36 and 33, and a man aged 25 have since been released under investigation while further enquiries take place.

We are appealing to the public to tell us what they know about drug dealing happening in our communities so we can continue to bring those responsible to justice.

Please: