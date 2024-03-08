Passengers jailed for being drunk on aircraft

Two men have been jailed after they had to be taken off a plane because they were drunk and missed out on a summer holiday to Crete.

Joshua Stone, 32, and Ryan Sanders, 34, were verbally abusive to easyJet cabin crew ahead of their flight departing Bristol Airport on the evening of Tuesday 11 July.

The pair were warned about their behaviour by cabin crew but persisted to be abusive, resulting in them being escorted from the plane. Once off the plane, Stone began to make off from security towards another stand but was swiftly detained.

Officers arrived and arrested both men.

During police interview Sanders claimed he had consumed cider, lager and a Malibu and coke, but denied he was drunk.

Both men were subsequently charged with entering an aircraft drunk, with Stone also being charged with entering a security restricted area of an aerodrome without permission for his brief attempt to get away from security. They pleaded guilty to the charges.

Sanders, of Southmead Road in Filton, was jailed for 14 weeks. Stone, of Greystoke Avenue in Southmead, received a 25-week sentence. Both were also ordered at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 4 March to pay a victim surcharge of £154.