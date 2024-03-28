Suspected stolen motorbikes recovered in Bristol

Two suspected stolen motorcycles were recovered by officers last night (28 March) near the Cumberland Basin in Bristol within minutes of each other.

The first was reported stolen at 10.45pm and 15 minutes later was spotted by a member of the public. Within half an hour of the first report, the victim was reunited with his motorbike by officers.

While still in the area, they then located and recovered the second vehicle which is believed to be stolen. Enquiries to locate its owner and identify the people responsible are ongoing.

PC Toby Downes said: “Thanks to an eagle-eyed member of the public we were able to locate these two motorcycles within a few minutes of each other. “We would encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious activity, especially motorcycles in unusual locations, to report it to us so that we can investigate.”

If you have any information which could help the investigation, please call us.