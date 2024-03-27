Three charged following drug warrants in Bristol

Three people have been charged following an operation to crack down on drug-related crime.

Robert Sargent, 32 of Hersey Gardens, Bristol, Kayleigh Langley, 38 from Fishponds, and a 17-year-old boy were charged after two Misuse of Drugs Act warrants were carried out on Wednesday 20 March in the Fishponds area of Bristol.

Langley and the 17-year-old boy were both charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine).

The boy was additionally charge with possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid or gas and possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.

Sargent was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (cocaine and heroin).

All three appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 21 March and were bailed by the court. They will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 17 April.