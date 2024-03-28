Three in court over drug offences

Three men have been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with drug offences following their arrests on Thursday 21 March.

Steven Brown, 43, of The Green, Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire, is charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Kevin Cave, 39, of Charfield Road, Tortworth, South Gloucestershire, is charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, possessing an offensive weapon (a knuckle duster) and possession of criminal property.

Nathan Parkhill, 45, of Bradley Green, Wotton-under-Edge, is charged with possession of cocaine and cannabis, possessing an offensive weapon (an extendable baton) and possession of criminal property.

All three men appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday 22 March. None of them entered a plea and all were remanded in custody pending a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on 26 April.

Two other people arrested at the time have been released without charge.