Three teenagers found guilty of killing 16-year-old Mikey Roynon

Three teenage boys have been found guilty of killing 16-year-old Mikey Roynon at a birthday party in Bath last summer.

Mikey was stabbed in the back of the neck with a so-called zombie knife following an incident in the back garden of a house in the Weston area of the city on 10 June.

His injury was not survivable and he tragically died at the scene.

Jurors at Bristol Crown Court were asked to determine whether a 16-year-old boy had murdered Mikey or whether they accepted his claim of self-defence.

They were also asked to consider whether the boy’s two friends, also both aged 16, who were also charged with joint enterprise murder, were equally responsible for his death.

None of the three boys chose to give evidence in their defence during the trial although jurors were told one of the boys admitted stabbing Mikey but claimed it was after he had swung a knife towards his friends.

Two of these friends were his two co-accused. Jurors were told they too were armed with substantial knives and were jointly responsible for the attack on Mikey.

Today, after a trial lasting five-and-a-half weeks, the jury concluded the boy who stabbed Mikey was guilty of murder and his two friends were guilty of manslaughter.

A witness, one of the teenagers at the party, told the court he thought Mikey himself may have had a knife at the time he was stabbed, although he was only 60% sure.

However, Mikey did not have a knife on him when he died and detectives found no other evidence in support of this claim.

The three boys had travelled to the party from the Wiltshire area. Two of them admitted taking knives with them but the third denied it.

However, CCTV from the bus was played to the court which showed what detectives believe was a large knife down his trousers, casting doubt on his account.

The boy was initially treated as a witness until police recovered a knife with both his and Mikey’s DNA on. His clothes were also later forensically examined and found to have Mikey’s blood on.

As well as finding this boy guilty of manslaughter, the jury also found him guilty of possessing a bladed article.

All three will be sentenced at the same court on 3 May.