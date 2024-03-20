Three teenagers handed custodial sentences after stabbing in Taunton

Three teenagers have been handed custodial sentences after a man was stabbed in Taunton in February 2023.

It happened just before 3.30pm on Saturday 18 February in the park area between Baldwin Road and Monmouth Road, Halcon.

Police and ambulance crews attended and thankfully the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Hamza Mahmoud, 19, and Faisal Uriakhail and Zaeden Perkins, who were both 17 at the time of the offence but have since turned 18, were charged and first appeared in court the following Monday, 20 February. All three are from Taunton.

On Friday 15 March all three appeared at Bristol Crown Court after previously admitting wounding with intent.

Mahmoud was sentenced to five years and three months in detention, Uriakhail to five years and Perkins to four years.

Sentencing, His Honour Judge Edward Burgess KC described the three on one attack as “frenzied and sustained”.

Officer in the case DC Natalie Norman said: “The attack happened in a residential area and must have been shocking for families living nearby. I hope the custodial sentences for these young adults will reassure the community how seriously the criminal justice system takes knife crime.”

Avon and Somerset Police are working closely with our partners across education, health and social care, and local authorities through our local Violence Reduction Partnerships (VRP) to address the issue of young people carrying knives.

We would encourage the public to please make a report if you know of anything that suggests serious violence may take place, whether it’s someone in possession of a knife, or someone you are worried may be at risk.