Two charged following death of two-week-old baby

Two people have been charged following the death of a baby in Yeovil earlier this week.

Daniel Gunter, 25, and Sophie Staddon, 20, both of no fixed address, were charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child yesterday evening (Thursday 7 March).

The charge follows the death of two-week-old Brendon Staddon who died at Yeovil District Hospital at around 5am on Tuesday 5 March.

Officers were called by staff at the hospital where the baby was an in-patient. An investigation was launched by the Major Crime Investigation Team shortly after.

Senior Investigating Officer, DI Mark Newbury, said: “This is a particularly tragic case in which a very young baby has died, and our thoughts are with Brendon’s loved ones during this time. “We have been carrying out enquiries at the hospital this week, and we’re grateful to the Somerset NHS Foundation Trust and their staff for their assistance in enabling us to do this.”

Gunter and Staddon remain in police custody and will appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday 8 March).