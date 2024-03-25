Two charged with drug offences in Yeovil

Two people have been charged after officers stopped a vehicle in Yeovil.

Edriss Ahmadi, 44 of Shackleton Road, Yeovil, and Antonio Castanheira, 26 of no fixed address, appeared at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 14 March charged with drugs offences.

Ahmadi was charged with:

Three counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (namely cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin),

One count of possession with intent to supply class B drugs (cannabis resin),

One count of possessing criminal property.

Castanheira was charged with:

Three counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (namely cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin),

One count of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs (cannabis resin)

One count of possessing a class A drug (crack cocaine)

One count of possessing a class B drug (cannabis resin)

Castanheira also received summons for driving without a insurance.

The charges come after officers stopped a car on Camel Street, in Marston Magna, near Yeovil, on Wednesday 13 March at around 7.30am.

Before the vehicle had been stopped, a package was thrown from the vehicle which officers seized.

Ahmadi was remanded into custody while Castanheira was released on court bail. They will next appear at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Monday 15 April.