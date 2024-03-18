Witness appeal after criminal damage in Taunton

We are appealing for information following a criminal damage incident at Somerset County Hall, in Taunton, overnight in which graffiti had been sprayed onto the building.

The matter was reported to us at about 6.25am this morning (Monday 18 March).

Due to the nature of the graffiti, neighbourhood officers will be carrying out community reassurance patrols.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about who was responsible for the damage, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5224069394.