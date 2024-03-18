Witness appeal after criminal damage in Taunton
We are appealing for information following a criminal damage incident at Somerset County Hall, in Taunton, overnight in which graffiti had been sprayed onto the building.
The matter was reported to us at about 6.25am this morning (Monday 18 March).
Due to the nature of the graffiti, neighbourhood officers will be carrying out community reassurance patrols.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224069394, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.