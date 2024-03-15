Witness appeal after two men sustain injuries in park – Easton

We are appealing for witnesses after officers were called to a disturbance at Riverside Park in Easton at about 1.15pm on Wednesday 13 March.

The member of the public who called told us there were a number of individuals involved who were riding electric bikes.

On arrival officers found two men had sustained injuries. One had sustained a foot injury, and the other a hand injury, which are suspected to have been caused by a bladed weapon.

Both went to hospital but subsequently left later in the day.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, but we suspect this may have been an attempted robbery.

The neighbourhood team is aware and will be carrying out additional patrols as a result.

Witnesses are asked to call us on 101 and provide the call-handler with reference number 5224065091.