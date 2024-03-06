Witness appeal after Weston-super-Mare collision

Officers investigating a collision in Weston-super-Mare on Friday are appealing for help to identify the driver of a car which failed to stop at the scene.

The collision took place at approximately 10.40pm on Friday 1 March on Old Mill Way, near its junction with Worle Moor Road.

A blue Ford with green writing on its side collided with a Ford Ka and failed to stop at the scene. No one was injured in the collision.