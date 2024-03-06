Witness appeal after Weston-super-Mare collision
Officers investigating a collision in Weston-super-Mare on Friday are appealing for help to identify the driver of a car which failed to stop at the scene.
The collision took place at approximately 10.40pm on Friday 1 March on Old Mill Way, near its junction with Worle Moor Road.
A blue Ford with green writing on its side collided with a Ford Ka and failed to stop at the scene. No one was injured in the collision.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224054653, or complete our online appeals form.