Witness appeal issued after two people assaulted in Bath

A man and a woman were assaulted by an unknown man in Bath last week.

The incidents occurred in the Walcot Street area between 11.45pm on Friday 8 March and 12.15am the following morning.

The pair, who are both in their 40s, sustained facial injuries that required hospital treatment.

The suspect is described as male and white.

CCTV enquiries are being carried out but we hope someone may have seen the incident, or have relevant mobile phone footage, and can help us.