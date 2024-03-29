Witnesses sought following collision in Radstock

We are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage following a collision in Radstock overnight.

Officers were called to the A367 Bath New Road, in Radstock, at around 12.30am today (Friday 29 March) following a collision involving a black BMW, three parked cars and a wall.

One person was taken to hospital with possible life-changing injuries. Their next of kin have been updated.

The road was closed at the time of the collision between the junctions of Bath Old Road and Skinner’s Hill, but this was reopened at around 7.15am this morning.

If you were in the area or have any dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage, please contact 101 and quote reference 5224080355 to the call handler.