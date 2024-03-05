Witnesses sought following fatal collision in South Gloucestershire

Officers are at the scene of a fatal collision in Westerleigh, South Gloucestershire, this morning (Tuesday 5 March).

We were called at around 3am to Westerleigh Road following a collision between a car and a wall.

Sadly, a woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time. We will be offering them support from a specially-trained family liaison officer.

The road is closed in both directions at the junctions with Nibley Lane, Besom Lane, Shorthill Road and the railway bridge and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.