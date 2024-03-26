Witnesses sought following fatal collision on motorway

Officers have been at the scene of a collision on the M4 westbound motorway this afternoon (Tuesday 26 March).

They were first called at around 1pm to a report of a collision between a lorry and a car between Junction 18 (Bath) and Junction 19 (M32).

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, one person sadly died at the scene. Our thoughts are with their family during this difficult time, they are being offered support by a specialist family liaison officer.

Four people have been taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening or life changing.

The motorway was closed in both directions to allow emergency services to respond. Both carriageways have now been reopened. We would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while we have carried necessary investigative work.

If you witnessed the collision, or have any information or relevant footage which could aid our investigation, please call us.