Witnesses sought in continued search for missing 22-year-old Jack

Detectives searching for missing 22-year-old Jack are appealing for witnesses following a possible sighting.

The last confirmed sighting of Jack was at around 3.15am on Saturday 2 March in the area of Brunel Lock Road and Brunel Way.

At around 5.40am the same day, a figure is spotted on CCTV around Hotwell Road, by the River Avon.

A number of cars were seen travelling in the area around this time and detectives are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the individual.

Were you driving in this area on Saturday 2 March? Image credit: Google Maps

Det Insp Jason Chidgey said: “We have been continuing our search to trace missing man Jack, and keeping Jack’s family updated with our enquiries. “We have dedicated hours of time in conducting foot patrols, CCTV trawls, extensive searches by the police dive team of the River Avon. “We are now appealing for the public’s help to help us identify if the individual in the CCTV is Jack as we continue to trace his movements. “Even if you don’t remember seeing anyone, check your dashcam footage, if you have it, as that may have picked something up.”

Jack is white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build with short, brown hair.

He was wearing a quilted green/brown Barbour jacket over a beige woollen jumper, navy chinos and brown leather trainers with white soles.