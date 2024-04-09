Appeal after fatal collision – Frome

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a woman died in a collision on the A361 at Frome overnight.

It happened at about 11pm on Monday 08 April on the A361 at its junction with the A362. A silver Mercedes C220 AMG was in collision with a silver Volkswagen Golf.

The driver and sole occupant of the Golf, a woman in her twenties, was critically injured. Tragically she died at the scene. While formal identification has yet to take place, her next of kin have been informed and will be supported by a specialist family liaison officer. Our thoughts are with them.

A man in his fifties, the sole occupant of the Mercedes, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drink driving and drug driving. Following a medical assessment at the scene, he was taken into police custody, where he remains.

The road reopened this morning, Tuesday 09 April, following an examination of the scene by collision investigators and recovery of the vehicles.

We’d like to hear from anyone with any dashcam, CCTV or other footage, or any information about the circumstances leading to the collision.