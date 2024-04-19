Appeal after man injured in robbery

We’re investigating a robbery at an amusement arcade in Regent Street, Kingswood and wish to trace the man in the above image as part of our enquiries.

He’s described as a man in his thirties, white, with brown hair and a beard, wearing a navy hoody.

The investigation comes after a customer at the arcade was injured while trying to prevent thieves taking a cash bag at about 6pm on Tuesday 12 March.

The customer, a man in his fifties, intervened when a man and woman came into the arcade and took a bag from a staff-only area. There was a struggle as he tried to prevent them from leaving, and he was dragged down the road before the thieves managed to make off with the bag.

The customer suffered injuries to his knees and his existing medical conditions were aggravated by the struggle

Officers attended at the time and have followed up significant lines of enquiry. We now want to hear from anyone who can identify the man pictured or who saw what happened and has yet to come forward.