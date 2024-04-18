Appeal after rape in Weston-super-Mare

Detectives investigating a rape in Weston-super-Mare last month are seeking the public’s help to identify two men who may have information which could help their enquiries.

The incident took place between 3am and 5am on Monday 25 March in an alleyway off North Street by a man wearing a black tracksuit.

The two men officers want to speak to are believed to have been in the area between 4.17am and 4.32am. One was wearing a large parker-style coat with its hood up, skinny jeans and trainers.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape and has since been released on conditional police bail.

The victim is currently being supported by specialist engagement officers from Operation Bluestone, our rape and serious sexual offences investigation team.

Investigating officer DC Amanda Johnson said: “This was a terrifying incident and we’re continuing to support the victim, who was incredibly brave in coming forward and reporting this to us. “Our investigation is well underway, and we believe these two men may have information which could be key. “Could you be one of the men we are looking to speak to? Were you in the area at the time? If so, then please get in touch. “Whilst we appreciate this will cause anxiety in the community, we would like to provide reassurance that this is believed to be an isolated incident.”

If you know the two men or have any information which could help, please contact us.