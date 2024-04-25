Appeal after teenager assaulted in Bristol

We are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was assaulted in Bristol.

At around 2.30pm on Friday 22 March, the victim, a teenage boy, had been walking along Gatehouse Avenue, in Hartcliffe, when he was approached by another teenage boy.

The boy, thought to be around 15-16 years old, demanded money from the victim and then threw him to the floor.

The victim sustained a broken elbow which required surgery to repair.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with short, strawberry blonde hair. He was wearing a black jumper with a grey image on the front, and grey jogging bottoms.