Appeal after teenager assaulted in Bristol
We are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was assaulted in Bristol.
At around 2.30pm on Friday 22 March, the victim, a teenage boy, had been walking along Gatehouse Avenue, in Hartcliffe, when he was approached by another teenage boy.
The boy, thought to be around 15-16 years old, demanded money from the victim and then threw him to the floor.
The victim sustained a broken elbow which required surgery to repair.
The suspect is described as white, approximately 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with short, strawberry blonde hair. He was wearing a black jumper with a grey image on the front, and grey jogging bottoms.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224074377, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.