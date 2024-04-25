Appeal following unprovoked assault in Bristol
We are appealing for the public’s help to identify three people following an unprovoked assault in Bristol city centre.
Officers are keen to speak with the three people pictured who they believe may be able to assist our enquiries into the incident which happened on Sunday 21 January.
At around 12.30am in Broad Weir, Bristol, a group of people assaulted two men in their 40s.
One of the victims sustained minor bruising to his head and did not require hospital treatment, the second victim received hospital treatment for a concussion.
If you have any information, or can help our investigation by identifying any of the three people pictured, please call us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224017183, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.