Appeal for witnesses after report of car driving dangerously

We are appealing for witnesses who have seen a car driving dangerously in Glastonbury.

On Tuesday 5 March between 10-11am, a blue Mercedes was seen driving at speed and dangerously along the A39 near the traffic lights by the Premier Inn.

The driver was said to ‘break check’ a member of the public and spat at them. He is described as 25-30 years old.

No one was injured in the incident, however officers are keen to speak with anyone who was in the area that day and have dashcam footage.

If you can help, please call 101 and quote reference 5224062942.