Arrest and appeal after shop robbery

A man has been arrested after a robbery at a convenience store in East Street, Bedminster on Thursday afternoon, 11 April.

Three men went into the shop at about 4.20pm and threatened a shop worker with an axe before causing damage and stealing cash from the till.

The suspects made off in a car and details were passed to patrolling units. Officers spotted a similar vehicle which was later found crashed in King Georges Road. The occupants ran off but a man was detained in nearby Anton Bantock Way soon afterwards.

A man in his twenties was arrested on suspicion of affray and robbery and remains in police custody.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who saw or has dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage of either incident.