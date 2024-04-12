Arrest and appeal after shop robbery
A man has been arrested after a robbery at a convenience store in East Street, Bedminster on Thursday afternoon, 11 April.
Three men went into the shop at about 4.20pm and threatened a shop worker with an axe before causing damage and stealing cash from the till.
The suspects made off in a car and details were passed to patrolling units. Officers spotted a similar vehicle which was later found crashed in King Georges Road. The occupants ran off but a man was detained in nearby Anton Bantock Way soon afterwards.
A man in his twenties was arrested on suspicion of affray and robbery and remains in police custody.
We’re keen to hear from anyone who saw or has dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage of either incident.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224092567, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.