Arrest made after indecent assaults in Bristol

Officers investigating a number of incidents in Bristol in which a woman and a teenage girl were indecently assaulted and three other women were approached by someone with a knife have made an arrest.

The five incidents happened in the Redcliff and Montpelier areas of the city between Wednesday 20 March and Monday 25 March.

Officers attended each incident but in each, the offender had already left the area. Targeted patrols were subsequently put in place to look for them and to provide the public with reassurance.

The incidents are being treated as potentially linked due to the locations they took place and some similarities in the descriptions of the offender given by the women.

A public appeal for witnesses to any of the incidents and for any footage which could help officers was issued on Tuesday 26 March. An 11-year-old boy has now been arrested in connection with the incidents.

He was taken into custody yesterday (Monday 1 April) before later being released on bail with conditions to stay at home between 7pm and 7am.

Acting Chief Inspector Tom Gent said: “We continue to carry out inquiries into each of these incidents and remain open minded as to whether they are linked. “The individual we have arrested is a child and we have interviewed him alongside an appropriate adult to see if he has any information about the incidents which could help our investigation. We are also engaging with our statutory partners as part of our safeguarding responsibilities. “The nature of the offences is concerning and officers continue to target their patrols to provide reassurance and to act as a deterrent.”

If you have information which could help us please phone 101 and give the call handler the reference 5224072591.