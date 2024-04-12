Arrests over illegal supply of prescription drugs
Four people have been arrested as part of an ongoing police investigation into the illegal sale of prescription-only drugs.
Police were alerted after a pharmacy’s audit revealed painkillers and sedatives were missing.
Officers obtained warrants and searched several home addresses in Yeovil earlier this month. A variety of prescription-only medications were seized.
A man in his fifties and a woman in her thirties were arrested on suspicion of possessing a medicinal product with intent to supply, not in accordance with a prescription.
Another man, aged in his thirties, and a woman in her fifties were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to sell/supply prescription-only medicine not in accordance with a prescription.
All four were later released on bail pending further enquiries and the investigation continues.
“The sale of prescription-only drugs without an appropriate prescription is an offence over and above the inherent risk of taking a drug without the right medical assessment. We’re in the early stages of our investigation and will continue to work closely with the NHS to make sure our communities are safe.”East Somerset Area Commander Chief Inspector Andy Pritchard
