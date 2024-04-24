Avon and Somerset Police to trial new initiative to prevent sexual offences on nights out 

Over the coming months, we will be trialling a new proactive policing initiative to target and prevent sexual offences from taking place on a night out.

Last year, we received 3,539 reports of sexual offences across Avon and Somerset, 84% of which were reported by women and girls. As part of this proactive operation, plain-clothed officers will patrol busy night-time areas to identify those displaying signs of predatory behaviour such as loitering, harassment and following lone women. If such behaviour is spotted, uniformed officers will intervene, checking that everyone involved is safe and preventing any further offences from taking place.

Thames Valley Police launched ‘Project Vigilant’ in 2019 and it has proven successful in identifying potential offenders and reducing sexual offences by 30% in Oxford.