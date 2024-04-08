CCTV appeal after burglary in Hambrook
Officers investigating a burglary in South Gloucestershire are issuing a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with their enquiries.
A number of tools and food items were stolen from a residential garage in Bristol Road, Hambrook, between 10pm on Tuesday 20 February and 5.30am on Wednesday 21 February. A bank card was also stolen from a car parked on the driveway.
Officers have carried out enquiries and are publicly releasing a CCTV image from a shop in Lockleaze showing a man we hope can assist our enquiries. He is described as white, about 40-50 years old, with dark receding hair and wearing a dark top.
Anyone who recognises the man, or witnessed the burglary, is asked to contact us online or on 101 quoting reference number 5224047478.
