CCTV appeal after Coalpit Heath robbery

Officers investigating a robbery in Coalpit Heath in February have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to.

At approximately 8.30pm on Tuesday 20 February a man has entered the Post Office in Woodend Road and punched another man in the chest and face while taking cash from a till. The victim did not require hospital treatment.

As part of our investigation, officers want to speak to the pictured man.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins tall and aged approximately in his 30s or 40s. He was wearing a black helmet, a black motorcycle jacket with ‘Frank Thomas’ written on it, navy blue trousers and purple shoes with yellow laces at the time.

If you know this man, or have any other information which could help our investigation, please contact us.