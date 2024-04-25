CCTV appeal after Hanham theft

Officers investigating the theft of money from a woman in Hanham, South Gloucestershire in February have today released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

At approximately 3.10pm on Wednesday 7 February, a man has taken the bank card of an elderly woman before using it to withdraw cash at Sainsbury’s in Nags Head Hill.

PC Elaine Knight said: “The theft has had a significant impact on the victim, who is vulnerable, and we are working hard to identify the person responsible.

“As part of our investigation we want to speak to the pictured man and would urge him – or anyone who knows who he is – to come forward.”

If you know who the man is or have any other information which could help our investigation, please contact us.