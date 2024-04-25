CCTV appeal after Hanham theft
Officers investigating the theft of money from a woman in Hanham, South Gloucestershire in February have today released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.
At approximately 3.10pm on Wednesday 7 February, a man has taken the bank card of an elderly woman before using it to withdraw cash at Sainsbury’s in Nags Head Hill.
PC Elaine Knight said: “The theft has had a significant impact on the victim, who is vulnerable, and we are working hard to identify the person responsible.
“As part of our investigation we want to speak to the pictured man and would urge him – or anyone who knows who he is – to come forward.”
If you know who the man is or have any other information which could help our investigation, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224038170, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.